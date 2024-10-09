Raye Joins Dyson as Global Ambassador, Elevating Music with Cutting-Edge Audio Tech

Dyson has announced a game-changing partnership with London-born singer-songwriter Raye, naming her their latest Global Ambassador. This unexpected yet exciting collaboration comes as Dyson ventures deeper into the audio market with its cutting-edge OnTrac headphones. In a joint statement, both Raye and Dyson highlighted how the partnership aims to elevate the artist’s visionary approach to music while showcasing the remarkable capabilities of Dyson’s audio technology in enhancing the creative process.

Raye, known for her powerful and emotionally charged songs like the Billboard-charting “Escapism,” has captivated global audiences since her debut in 2014. Her 2023 album My 21st Century Blues further solidified her reputation, and recent milestones, such as opening for Taylor Swift and co-writing for Beyoncé, have made her one of Britain’s brightest stars. Now, as Dyson’s Global Ambassador, she’s stepping into a new realm where technology and artistry intertwine.

To launch this partnership, Dyson released a captivating campaign film directed by Zee Ntuli, where Raye is seen wearing Dyson’s OnTrac headphones. The video artfully captures her deep in thought, surrounded by an ethereal setting of wildflowers that appear as visual manifestations of her musical inspiration. The concept reflects how the headphones allow Raye to immerse herself fully in her craft, amplifying every detail and emotion as she creates.

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer of the company, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Raye’s creativity and passion align perfectly with Dyson’s commitment to pushing boundaries in both technology and innovation. Our OnTrac headphones represent industry-leading audio quality, and we’re thrilled to see how artists like Raye use them to bring their musical visions to life.”

For Raye, the partnership goes beyond technology—it’s about ensuring that her audience experiences her music exactly as she envisioned. “When I listen to music, I want it to be as close to the way I created it as possible,” she said. “Dyson’s OnTrac headphones allow me to do just that.”

This dynamic collaboration is set to revolutionize the way artists like Raye connect with their audiences, making both music and technology more immersive than ever before. Be sure to check out the campaign and experience the full power of Dyson audio technology through Raye’s visionary lens.