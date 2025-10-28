Ratboys Announce New Album ‘Singin’ to an Empty Chair’ for 2026

Chicago’s beloved indie-rock quartet Ratboys are stepping into a new chapter. The band has officially announced their upcoming album, Singin’ to an Empty Chair, out February 6, 2026, via New West Records. Alongside the reveal, they’ve dropped a shimmering new single, “Anywhere,” complete with a charming music video directed by Bobby Butterscotch.

A Reflective Era for Ratboys

Frontwoman Julia Steiner describes Singin’ to an Empty Chair as her most personal work yet. Written after attending therapy for the first time, Steiner found herself channeling a deeply emotional dialogue with someone from whom she’s long been estranged.

“The goal is to update this person on what’s been going on in my life and to try to bridge that impasse and reach out a hand into the void,” Steiner said in a press statement.

The “Empty Chair” concept — a well-known therapeutic exercise where one imagines speaking to someone who isn’t physically present — became both the album’s inspiration and its emotional anchor. The result? A record that feels both cathartic and quietly triumphant, as if Steiner’s healing process is stitched into every chorus.

Produced by a Familiar Name

The band teamed up once again with Chris Walla, the former Death Cab for Cutie guitarist and producer who helmed Ratboys’ acclaimed 2023 album, The Window. This time, the collaboration feels even more fluid — a sonic continuation with deeper layers and sharper textures.

Bassist Sean Neumann shared that the band recorded across several locations, including Electrical Audio in Chicago and Rosebud Studio in Evanston, Illinois. “We approached it so that different songs had different scenes,” Neumann explained. “We’d switch back and forth between spaces throughout the record to help tell each song’s story.”

That cinematic approach gives the record a multi-dimensional quality — think late-night road trip moods, nostalgic flashes of youth, and the bittersweet ache of reconnection.

“Anywhere”: A Song for the In-Between

Lead single “Anywhere” is a taut, infectious slice of indie-pop-rock that perfectly captures Ratboys’ knack for balancing vulnerability with energy. Its melody twists between melancholy and hope, carried by Steiner’s instantly recognizable vocals — soft yet full of grit.

The video, directed by Bobby Butterscotch, amplifies the song’s themes with a playful visual style that contrasts its emotional undertone. It’s vibrant, a little offbeat, and totally Ratboys — the kind of track that sticks in your head long after the last note.

Therapy, Time, and Truth

In the press cycle, Steiner’s openness about therapy stands out. It’s a rare glimpse into how the creative process intertwines with personal growth. “There are plenty of good days filled with friendship and love,” she said, “and then there are days when I dwell on things and desperately want to bridge the gap. It’s my whole life, you know?”

This duality — the coexistence of pain and joy — gives Singin’ to an Empty Chair its pulse. It’s not just another indie-rock record; it’s a document of transformation, stitched together like “a quilt in a time capsule,” as Steiner puts it.

Tracklist – Singin’ to an Empty Chair

Open Up Know You Then Light Night Mountains All That Anywhere Penny in the Lake Strange Love The World, So Madly Just Want You to Know the Truth What’s Right? Burn It Down At Peace in the Hundred Acre Wood

Tour and What’s Next

Ratboys aren’t stopping with the album drop. They’ve also announced a 2026 North American tour, kicking off February 25 in Detroit, and running through mid-April. Plus, they’re set to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival London next month — a solid hint that Singin’ to an Empty Chair might just be their most ambitious era yet.

Fans can expect an emotionally charged live show blending old favorites with this new wave of introspection. If The Window was Ratboys’ coming-of-age moment, Singin’ to an Empty Chair might be their “open-heart surgery” — honest, exposed, and beautifully human.

FAQ Section

1. When is Ratboys’ new album coming out?

Ratboys’ new album, Singin’ to an Empty Chair, will be released on February 6, 2026, via New West Records.

2. Who produced Ratboys’ new album?

The album was produced by Chris Walla, best known for his work with Death Cab for Cutie, continuing his collaboration with the band after The Window (2023).

3. What’s the meaning behind “Singin’ to an Empty Chair”?

The title references a therapy technique where someone imagines talking to a person who isn’t present — reflecting Julia Steiner’s emotional journey and reconciliation themes throughout the album.