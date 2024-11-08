R3HAB Transforms Gryffin & Whethan’s “Dance Through The Night” Into a Club Anthem

Multi-platinum artist R3HAB has given a dynamic remix treatment to “Dance Through The Night,” the recent single by Gryffin and Whethan featuring singer-songwriter Norma Jean Martine. This fresh take on Gryffin’s track from his album PULSE transforms the original into a high-energy, dancefloor-ready anthem with a deep bassline and intense electro synths, perfect for late-night vibes.

R3HAB’s remix takes the airy, breezy feel of the original and adds his signature dark, driving style. This “after-dark” twist infuses the track with even more energy, while Norma Jean Martine’s soulful vocals lend an uplifting, anthemic touch, making it ideal for any club or festival scene.

“This remix is all about bringing fresh energy to the night,” R3HAB shared. Known for his recent hits like “Believe (Shooting Stars)” and “Are You Happy Now,” R3HAB continues his knack for turning tracks into electrifying dance anthems, perfect for keeping fans moving until dawn.

R3HAB’s remix of “Dance Through The Night” is now available on all major streaming platforms, promising to keep the party going well into 2025.