Grammy Nominations 2025

The nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards, the Oscars of music that will be held on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, were announced today. To be eligible, albums and songs must have been released between September 16, 2023 and August 30, 2024. Three new categories were introduced this year: Best African Music Performance; Best Pop Dance Recording; Best Alternative Jazz Album.
Beyoncé received 11 nominations in four different genres, pop, country, rap, Americana. The singer thus brings her career nominations to 99, an all-time record. Behind her with seven nominations this year are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Post Malone. Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan received six. Among those snubbed, Dua Lipa, zero nominations.
Among the nominees for album of the year, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. In rock, Fontaines DC and Idles will compete with Green Day, Pearl Jam, Jack White, Rolling Stones and Black Crowes.
Songs include Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish, Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Fortnight by Taylor Swift with Post Malone, Good Luck Babe! by Chappell Roan, Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar, Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter and Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyoncé. Nominees in the Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance categories include Now and Then by The Beatles.
Album of the Year
André 3000 — New Blue Sun
Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter —Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX — Brat
Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Record of the Year
The Beatles – “Now And Then”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX – “360”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Alternative Music Album
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”
Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”
Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”
St. Vincent – “Flea”
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – “Now And Then”
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
IDLES – “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
IDLES – “Gift Horse”
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Jack White – No Name
Best Solo Pop Performance
Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “Apple”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift – “us.”
Beyoncé feat. Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Min”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”
Four Tet – “Loved”
Fred Again and Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”
Justice and Tame Impala – “Neverender”
Kaytranada feat. Childish Gambino – “Witchy”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best Rap Album
J. Cole — Might Delete Later
Common & Pete Rock — The Auditorium, Vol. 1
Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You
Eminem — The Death Of Slim Shady
Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal
Best Rap Song
Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Rapsody & Hit-Boy – “Asteroids”
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid feat. Playboi Carti – “Carnival”
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”
Doechii – “NISSAN ALTIMA”
Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Common, Pete Rock, and Posdnuos – “When The Sun Shines Again”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani – “Kehlani”
Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell and Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”
Future and Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Latto – “Big Mama”
Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu – “3:AM”
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best Country Solo Pop Performance
Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
J Balvin – Rayo
Feid – Ferxxocalipsis
Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan
Young Miko – Att
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky – “Tailor Swif”
Charli XCX – “360”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”