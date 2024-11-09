Grammy Nominations 2025

The nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards, the Oscars of music that will be held on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, were announced today. To be eligible, albums and songs must have been released between September 16, 2023 and August 30, 2024. Three new categories were introduced this year: Best African Music Performance; Best Pop Dance Recording; Best Alternative Jazz Album.

Beyoncé received 11 nominations in four different genres, pop, country, rap, Americana. The singer thus brings her career nominations to 99, an all-time record. Behind her with seven nominations this year are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Post Malone. Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan received six. Among those snubbed, Dua Lipa, zero nominations.

Among the nominees for album of the year, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. In rock, Fontaines DC and Idles will compete with Green Day, Pearl Jam, Jack White, Rolling Stones and Black Crowes.

Songs include Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish, Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Fortnight by Taylor Swift with Post Malone, Good Luck Babe! by Chappell Roan, Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar, Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter and Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyoncé. Nominees in the Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance categories include Now and Then by The Beatles.



Album of the Year

André 3000 — New Blue Sun

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter —Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX — Brat

Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Record of the Year

The Beatles – “Now And Then”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX – “360”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Alternative Music Album

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Brittany Howard – What Now

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”

Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”

Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”

St. Vincent – “Flea”

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – “Now And Then”

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

IDLES – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

IDLES – “Gift Horse”

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Jack White – No Name

Best Solo Pop Performance

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift – “us.”

Beyoncé feat. Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Min”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Four Tet – “Loved”

Fred Again and Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”

Justice and Tame Impala – “Neverender”

Kaytranada feat. Childish Gambino – “Witchy”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Rap Album

J. Cole — Might Delete Later

Common & Pete Rock — The Auditorium, Vol. 1

Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You

Eminem — The Death Of Slim Shady

Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Rapsody & Hit-Boy – “Asteroids”

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid feat. Playboi Carti – “Carnival”

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Doechii – “NISSAN ALTIMA”

Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Common, Pete Rock, and Posdnuos – “When The Sun Shines Again”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani – “Kehlani”

Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell and Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”

Future and Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Latto – “Big Mama”

Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu – “3:AM”

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best Country Solo Pop Performance

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

J Balvin – Rayo

Feid – Ferxxocalipsis

Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan

Young Miko – Att

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky – “Tailor Swif”

Charli XCX – “360”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”