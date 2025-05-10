R3HAB Drops High-Octane Festival Banger “The Chase” on Tomorrowland Music

With festival season in full swing and crowds craving energy, R3HAB has dropped his next certified dancefloor weapon: “The Chase.” Out now via Tomorrowland Music, the track follows the momentum of his recent single “Right Here, Right Now” and builds on his legacy of delivering electrifying main-stage moments.

Opening with a sultry vocal hook and rumbling low-end bass, “The Chase” wastes no time erupting into a high-octane barrage of trumpeting synths, bouncy toplines, and that unmistakable big-room adrenaline. It’s a track that walks the line between underground intensity and festival euphoria, a sonic sweet spot that R3HAB has perfected.

“This one’s been a staple in my sets for months,” R3HAB explains. “I’ve tested different versions at Tomorrowland, EDC, GMO Sonic — everywhere. Fans kept asking when it would drop, and I’m thrilled the moment is finally here.”

Known for his global appeal and razor-sharp production instincts, the Dutch-Moroccan producer once again proves why he remains at the forefront of the EDM world. With multi-platinum credentials and a nonstop touring schedule, R3HAB keeps pushing boundaries while staying rooted in what fans love most: music built to move millions.

Whether you’re hearing it through a festival’s towering sound system or blasting it through headphones, “The Chase” delivers peak-time power and a whole lot of heat.