back to top
Greek Edition

R3HAB Drops High-Octane Festival Banger “The Chase” on Tomorrowland Music

After “Right Here, Right Now,” R3HAB returns with “The Chase” — a dark, euphoric anthem tailor-made for the peak of festival season.

By fotis
In
Dance / EDM

With festival season in full swing and crowds craving energy, R3HAB has dropped his next certified dancefloor weapon: “The Chase.” Out now via Tomorrowland Music, the track follows the momentum of his recent single “Right Here, Right Now” and builds on his legacy of delivering electrifying main-stage moments.

Opening with a sultry vocal hook and rumbling low-end bass, “The Chase” wastes no time erupting into a high-octane barrage of trumpeting synths, bouncy toplines, and that unmistakable big-room adrenaline. It’s a track that walks the line between underground intensity and festival euphoria, a sonic sweet spot that R3HAB has perfected.

“This one’s been a staple in my sets for months,” R3HAB explains. “I’ve tested different versions at Tomorrowland, EDC, GMO Sonic — everywhere. Fans kept asking when it would drop, and I’m thrilled the moment is finally here.”

- Advertisement -

Known for his global appeal and razor-sharp production instincts, the Dutch-Moroccan producer once again proves why he remains at the forefront of the EDM world. With multi-platinum credentials and a nonstop touring schedule, R3HAB keeps pushing boundaries while staying rooted in what fans love most: music built to move millions.

Whether you’re hearing it through a festival’s towering sound system or blasting it through headphones, “The Chase” delivers peak-time power and a whole lot of heat.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, May 10, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved