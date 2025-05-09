Odd Mob, Tiësto & Goodboys Drop Massive Club Anthem “Won’t Be Possible”

Odd Mob, Tiësto, and Goodboys have officially set the tone for summer 2025 with their sizzling new collaboration, “Won’t Be Possible.” After weeks of teasing it in their live sets — including a viral joint performance at Coachella 2025 Weekend 1 — the track is now out, and it’s every bit the main-stage monster fans were expecting.

Fueled by Odd Mob’s genre-blending production, Tiësto’s iconic energy, and Goodboys’ unmistakable vocal hooks, “Won’t Be Possible” is a sleek, hypnotic house anthem built for festival fields and neon-lit clubs alike. Its irresistible groove and pulsating rhythm make it an instant crowd-pleaser — and a serious contender for song of the summer.

For Odd Mob, this moment continues a meteoric ascent. The Brisbane-based producer is riding high on a wave of streaming dominance, ARIA-certified hits, and standout sets at Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, and a sold-out Hollywood Palladium. His 2025 global tour and newly announced Wynn Las Vegas residency mark his biggest year yet.

Tiësto, never one to slow down, comes off a headline set at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and a soundtrack credit on the upcoming F1: The Movie. With over 25 billion streams and countless global hits to his name, he’s once again proving his staying power in a constantly evolving dance landscape.

Goodboys, best known for their chart-topping collaborations with Meduza on “Piece Of Your Heart” and “Lose Control”, bring their polished, platinum-level songwriting to the mix. Their recent single “Blindspot” continues to make waves, further cementing their place among the UK’s top vocal dance exports.

Early crowd reactions to “Won’t Be Possible” say it all. The track has already amassed millions of views across TikTok and Instagram, fueled by its Coachella debut and the palpable chemistry between the trio onstage.

Expect to hear this one everywhere — from Ibiza dancefloors to TikTok trends, this is a defining sound of 2025.