Playboi Carti Closes Rolling Loud California 2025 With Star-Studded Performance

Playboi Carti delivered an electrifying closing set at Rolling Loud California 2025, marking the grand finale of the festival with surprise guests and viral moments. The rapper, whose latest album Music shattered Spotify streaming records over the weekend, pulled out all the stops for his headlining performance.

One of the biggest highlights of the night came when The Weeknd joined Carti on stage to perform their new collaboration “Rather Lie” and their previously released hit “Timeless.” British rapper Skepta also made an appearance, hyping the crowd with their song “Toxic.” Popular streamer Kai Cenat added to the spectacle, making for an unforgettable festival moment.

The excitement wasn’t limited to Carti’s set. Earlier in the day, Luh Tyler performed while actor Jamie Foxx was spotted watching from the photo pit. Meanwhile, Jesse Jo, Frankie, and Kristian Stark were seen at Ken Carson’s set, where he debuted the unreleased track “Ain’t Playin.”

Over on the Zig-Zag Stage, Soulja Boy took fans on a nostalgia trip, performing classics like “Kiss Me Through The Phone” and “Pretty Boy Swag” before closing with the viral smash “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” Later in the night, Los Angeles’ own Blxst wrapped up the stage with an energetic set.

The festival also saw massive performances from A$AP Rocky, who headlined Saturday’s lineup and debuted tracks from his highly anticipated album Don’t Be Dumb. Rihanna was spotted in the crowd, watching the show alongside Blue Ivy and other guests. Meanwhile, Peso Pluma made history as the first Latin and non-hip-hop headliner in Rolling Loud history, bringing out special guests El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Rich the Kid, and Ty Dolla $ign.

With Playboi Carti’s explosive finale and an all-star lineup, Rolling Loud California 2025 proved once again why it remains one of the biggest and most talked-about festivals in the world.