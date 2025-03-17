Justin Bieber Opens Up About Letting Go of Hate in Emotional Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is embracing vulnerability and self-reflection, sharing a heartfelt message about letting go of hate in an emotional Instagram Story on Sunday (March 16).

The pop star opened up about how he struggled with feelings of hate growing up, admitting that he never felt safe expressing those emotions. “I WAS ALWAYS TOLD WHEN I WAS A KID NOT TO HATE … BUT IT MADE ME FEEL LIKE I WASN’T ALLOWED TO HAVE IT AND SO I DIDN’T TELL ANYONE I’VE HAD IT,” he wrote in all caps.

Bieber went on to explain how suppressing these feelings left him feeling overwhelmed. “I THINK WE CAN ONLY LET HATE GO BY FIRST ACKNOWLEDGING IT’S THERE,” he continued, pairing his message with SZA’s 2022 track “I Hate U.”

The following day, he posted another cryptic message: “If they aren’t talking s–t U must not be goin brazy enough.”

This isn’t the first time Bieber has opened up about his struggles. Just days earlier, on March 13, he confessed to feeling “unequipped and unqualified most days” and admitted to battling self-doubt. “I personally have always felt unworthy,” he shared, revealing his fears of being seen as a fraud.

Bieber’s openness about his mental health has resonated with many fans, serving as a reminder that even global superstars face internal struggles. His latest messages reflect a journey of self-acceptance and a desire to break free from past emotional burdens.