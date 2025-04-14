Playboi Carti’s ‘Music’ Reclaims No.1 on Billboard 200 in 2025 Comeback

In a chart week where competition was fierce and streaming reigned supreme, Playboi Carti’s Music has reclaimed its throne. The Atlanta rapper’s latest release surged back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a third non-consecutive week, tallying 64,000 equivalent album units in the week ending April 10—powered largely by an impressive 84.61 million on-demand streams.

Released in mid-March, Music debuted atop the chart and marks Carti’s second No. 1 album following Whole Lotta Red in 2021. As 2025 unfolds, the album continues to capture the zeitgeist with its genre-bending production, cryptic lyrics, and unmistakable energy—further solidifying Carti’s status as one of modern hip-hop’s most polarizing and influential figures.

While Carti retakes the top spot, Kendrick Lamar and SZA continue their historic Hot 100 run with “Luther,” now in its eighth week at No. 1. The track ties 24kGoldn’s “Mood” as the second-longest-running rap No. 1 of the decade—only trailing Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” It’s a crossover triumph that blends introspective storytelling with a haunting hook, proving the duo’s unmatched chemistry.

Drake also makes waves as “Nokia” climbs to No. 2 on the Hot 100, while his collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, holds steady at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Other notable albums populating the top 10 include SZA’s SOS, Kendrick’s GNX, and Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, which recently dethroned Carti before being overtaken again this week.

New entries like Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s Who Believes in Angels? and Ethel Cain’s critically acclaimed Preacher’s Daughter round out a dynamic top 10, showcasing a genre-diverse mix of voices dominating the music scene in 2025.

For Playboi Carti, though, this week is another reminder that despite the chaos and competition, he knows exactly when to drop the mic—and take the crown.