Stevie Nicks 2025 Tour: Rock Icon Adds New Dates to Epic Solo Journey

In a move that has delighted fans worldwide, Stevie Nicks has expanded her 2025 solo tour with nine new dates across North America. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Fleetwood Mac legend continues to enchant audiences with her timeless voice and mystical stage presence, proving once again that her legacy isn’t just intact—it’s thriving.

Fresh off a series of unforgettable performances that included a headlining spot at London’s BST in the Park, a powerful appearance on Saturday Night Live, and an emotional set at January’s Fire Aid concert in Los Angeles, Nicks has shown she’s nowhere near slowing down. This newly announced leg of the tour will bring her to cities like Boston, Toronto, Tampa, and Las Vegas, with tickets officially going on sale Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will resume in late summer and carry into the fall, building on an already stacked schedule that includes stadium dates with Billy Joel. Fans can expect iconic tracks like “Edge of Seventeen,” “Landslide,” and “Stand Back,” along with deeply personal moments—such as her recent dedication of “Landslide” to the firefighters who saved her Pacific Palisades home.

At 76, Stevie Nicks is not just a performer—she’s a storyteller, a survivor, and a sorceress of song who continues to redefine what it means to be rock royalty. Each show promises an immersive experience steeped in nostalgia, emotion, and the kind of raw energy that only Nicks can deliver.

Whether you’re a diehard Fleetwood Mac devotee or a new listener discovering the magic for the first time, the Stevie Nicks 2025 tour is a must-see event in the music calendar.

Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready to step into the dream once more.

Stevie Nicks 2025 Tour

Aug 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*

Aug 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug 19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Aug 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct 04 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Oct 18 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome*

Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field*

* With Billy Joel