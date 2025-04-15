Katy Perry Enters Space History with All-Female Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry has officially gone cosmic. The pop superstar added “astronaut” to her résumé today after completing a suborbital space flight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard, the spacecraft owned by Jeff Bezos. The journey lasted just over 11 minutes but marked a historic moment as Perry became part of the first all-female crew to venture past the Kármán line—the edge of space—since 1963.

The mission wasn’t just about altitude. It was about elevation in every sense. Perry was joined by a powerful lineup of trailblazing women: journalist Lauren Sánchez, CBS anchor Gayle King, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kerianne Flynn. Together, they carved a new path in space history.

Emerging from the capsule with a daisy in hand, Perry knelt and kissed the ground. “I feel super connected with love,” she said, visibly moved. “This experience showed me how much love we have inside, how much we have to give, and how loved we truly are.” She called it the greatest experience of her life—second only to becoming a mother.

- Advertisement -

In a poetic moment mid-flight, Perry opted not to sing one of her own hits but instead performed “What a Wonderful World.” “Because it’s not about me or my music,” she said. “It’s a collective energy. It’s about us—making space for the future of women, taking up space, belonging. And it’s about appreciating this beautiful world we see from up there.”

With this launch, Katy Perry doesn’t just reach new heights in her career—she helps launch a new era of inclusion and inspiration, one where pop culture and space exploration intersect in the most human way possible.

Katy Perry reveals the setlist for her Lifetimes Tour in space. pic.twitter.com/ICcEdjYvvU — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2025