Drake Working on New Album After $$4U Success

Drake is wasting no time. During a surprise livestream on Kick with Adin Ross, the Toronto megastar confirmed he’s already deep into a brand-new album—just weeks after the release of $exy $ongs 4 U, his collaborative record with PARTYNEXTDOOR that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Wearing branded merch from the $$4U era and flashing his usual confidence, Drake simply said, “Working on a new album, it’s a slap,” catching even Adin off guard. The announcement felt casual, but the energy was anything but—this is Drake in full motion, keeping the momentum alive in a year already stacked with major drops.

His latest collab, $$4U, delivered more than just chart dominance. Tracks like “Nokia” have taken on a life of their own, currently sitting at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and creeping toward that top spot held by Kendrick Lamar’s “Luther.” The numbers, the melodies, the replay factor—it’s clear fans are still hooked. But Drake’s eyes are already on what’s next.

His last solo album, For All The Dogs, dropped in 2023, but his pace hasn’t slowed. And while he didn’t reveal a release date or title, his casual confirmation was enough to set the internet spinning. For fans planning to catch him at London’s Wireless Festival in July, this new material might just hit the stage sooner than expected.

Drake also took a moment to shout out his listeners: “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album… Shout out to everybody that’s coming to Wireless. We love you so much.” It’s classic Drake—connected, unpredictable, and always a step ahead of the wave.

With a proven track record of hits, a global fanbase on standby, and a festival appearance on the horizon, the only question left is: how soon until the slap drops?