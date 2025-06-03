Panda Bear Shares “Virginia Tech” and Adds New 2025 Tour Dates Across U.S. and Europe

Panda Bear—also known as Noah Lennox of Animal Collective—has returned with an unreleased gem and a fresh set of live shows for 2025. His new track, “Virginia Tech,” is a previously physical-only B-side from his acclaimed solo album Sinister Grift, and now it’s finally available digitally. Co-produced with fellow AnCo member Deakin, the song also features textured production from experimental pioneer Oneohtrix Point Never (Daniel Lopatin), adding to its dreamy, immersive sound.

Following a handful of UK shows in June, Panda Bear will resume his tour on September 15 in Athens, Georgia, launching a full run through North America. Stops include Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and performances at Austin City Limits Festival on both weekends. After wrapping up in the U.S., he’ll continue across Europe with shows in Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, and more, culminating in November 17.

Sinister Grift, released earlier this year, includes features from Cindy Lee and follows Panda Bear’s celebrated 2022 collaboration Reset with Sonic Boom. The new single “Virginia Tech” reflects Lennox’s signature ability to blend nostalgia with avant-pop atmospheres—delivering an experience that’s both abstract and emotionally resonant.

Tickets for the fall shows go on sale to the general public starting June 6, with artist presale access beginning June 3 via his official website.

With new music and a global tour extension, Panda Bear continues to redefine experimental pop on his own terms. Longtime fans and newcomers alike won’t want to miss the hypnotic world of Sinister Grift live on stage.

Panda Bear 2025 Tour Dates:

06-02 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

06-03 Birmingham, England – Castle & Falcon

06-04 Manchester, England – Gorilla

06-05 Bristol, England – Bristol Beacon

06-06 Brighton, England – Chalk

06-07 London, England – Victoria Park

08-15 Crickhowell, Wales – Green Man Festival

09-15 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

09-16 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

09-17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09-18 Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

09-20-21 Accord, NY – Woodsist Festival

09-19-21 Philadelphia, PA – Making Time

09-22 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

09-23 Lexington, KY – The Burl

09-25 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

09-26 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

09-27 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

09-29 Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

09-30 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

10-01 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10-04 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

10-05 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

10-07 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

10-08 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10-03 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-10 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-30 Nantes, France – Le Lieu Unique

10-31 Rouen, France – Le 106

11-02 Brussels, Belgium – Les Nuits Weekender

11-03 Lille, France – L’aéronef

11-04 Paris, France – Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11-05 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar

11-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Studie 2

11-10 Aarhus, Denmark – Voxhall

11-12 Gothenburg, Sweden – Nefertiti

11-14 Oslo, Norway – Blå

11-15 Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan

11-17 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg