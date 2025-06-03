Panda Bear Shares “Virginia Tech” and Adds New 2025 Tour Dates Across U.S. and Europe

Panda Bear—also known as Noah Lennox of Animal Collective—has returned with an unreleased gem and a fresh set of live shows for 2025. His new track, “Virginia Tech,” is a previously physical-only B-side from his acclaimed solo album Sinister Grift, and now it’s finally available digitally. Co-produced with fellow AnCo member Deakin, the song also features textured production from experimental pioneer Oneohtrix Point Never (Daniel Lopatin), adding to its dreamy, immersive sound.
Following a handful of UK shows in June, Panda Bear will resume his tour on September 15 in Athens, Georgia, launching a full run through North America. Stops include Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and performances at Austin City Limits Festival on both weekends. After wrapping up in the U.S., he’ll continue across Europe with shows in Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, and more, culminating in November 17.
Sinister Grift, released earlier this year, includes features from Cindy Lee and follows Panda Bear’s celebrated 2022 collaboration Reset with Sonic Boom. The new single “Virginia Tech” reflects Lennox’s signature ability to blend nostalgia with avant-pop atmospheres—delivering an experience that’s both abstract and emotionally resonant.
Tickets for the fall shows go on sale to the general public starting June 6, with artist presale access beginning June 3 via his official website.
With new music and a global tour extension, Panda Bear continues to redefine experimental pop on his own terms. Longtime fans and newcomers alike won’t want to miss the hypnotic world of Sinister Grift live on stage.
Panda Bear 2025 Tour Dates:
06-02 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
06-03 Birmingham, England – Castle & Falcon
06-04 Manchester, England – Gorilla
06-05 Bristol, England – Bristol Beacon
06-06 Brighton, England – Chalk
06-07 London, England – Victoria Park
08-15 Crickhowell, Wales – Green Man Festival
09-15 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
09-16 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
09-17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
09-18 Queens, NY – Knockdown Center
09-20-21 Accord, NY – Woodsist Festival
09-19-21 Philadelphia, PA – Making Time
09-22 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
09-23 Lexington, KY – The Burl
09-25 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
09-26 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
09-27 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
09-29 Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway
09-30 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
10-01 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10-04 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
10-05 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
10-07 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
10-08 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10-03 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10-10 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10-30 Nantes, France – Le Lieu Unique
10-31 Rouen, France – Le 106
11-02 Brussels, Belgium – Les Nuits Weekender
11-03 Lille, France – L’aéronef
11-04 Paris, France – Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
11-05 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar
11-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Studie 2
11-10 Aarhus, Denmark – Voxhall
11-12 Gothenburg, Sweden – Nefertiti
11-14 Oslo, Norway – Blå
11-15 Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan
11-17 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg