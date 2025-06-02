Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” Hits 1 Billion Spotify Streams in 2025

Nearly 40 years after it first topped global charts, Rick Astley’s iconic track “Never Gonna Give You Up” has officially surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, cementing its place as a timeless pop anthem.

Released in 1987, the synth-pop classic quickly became a worldwide sensation, hitting No. 1 in over 25 countries, including the U.S. and U.K. While its initial success was undeniable, the song’s second life came decades later with the rise of “rickrolling” — a viral internet prank that turned Astley into a digital icon for a whole new generation.

“I never could have imagined back in 1987 that ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ would still be going strong decades later,” Astley shared. “Thanks to streaming platforms, a whole new generation has been able to discover music like mine. Reaching 1 billion streams is something I never dreamed of.”

Beyond Spotify, the track’s music video has garnered over 1.6 billion views on YouTube. The enduring success of the song led to multiple platinum certifications across the U.K. and U.S., with the track going five-times platinum in America.

Though best known for this megahit, Astley enjoyed a string of chart-toppers in the late ’80s like “Together Forever” and “She Wants to Dance With Me.” After a hiatus in the ‘90s, he returned in 2016 with the album 50, hitting No. 1 on the U.K. charts, and has remained a beloved figure in pop culture ever since.

In 2024, Astley released his memoir Never: The Autobiography, adding another milestone to his decades-long career.

From dance floors to meme culture, “Never Gonna Give You Up” continues to prove that great pop songs never truly fade — they just keep streaming.