Lola Young Announces 2025 North American Tour After Viral Success of “Messy”

Lola Young, one of the most talked-about rising stars in pop, is set to return to North America for her most extensive tour yet. Following a whirlwind year of festival appearances, viral moments, and late-night debuts, Young’s 17-date 2025 North American Tour kicks off November 1 in Toronto and wraps December 6 in Los Angeles.

The tour marks Young’s first full North American run since breaking through with the emotionally raw single “Messy,” a viral hit that catapulted her into global conversations. Since then, she’s shared stages at Coachella, The Tonight Show, and earned nods from major outlets as a 2025 Artist to Watch.

Alongside fan favorites, Young is expected to perform her latest single “One Thing,” a quirky, rhythmic preview of her upcoming album. While full details on the project remain under wraps, Young teased fans with a playful hint on Instagram: “The album that is coming soon has some deeeeeep ones tho… but I can’t wait for u to shake some assss to this one.”

The upcoming LP, her first since Intro (2021), is already drawing attention for its promise of honest songwriting and sonic experimentation. Backed by recent collaborations like “Like Him” with Tyler, the Creator, Lola Young is poised to dominate both streaming platforms and the live stage.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, following pre-sales starting Tuesday, June 3. Fans can register for early access via her official website and select platforms.

From viral fame to real-world connection, Lola Young’s fall 2025 tour it’s a moment. And if her recent shows are any indication, you’ll want to be in the room when it happens.

Lola Young 2025 North American Tour Dates:

11/01 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/05 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

11/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/19 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/21 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/24 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/28 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

12/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

12/02 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

12/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium