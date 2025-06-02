back to top
Greek Edition

Japan Sets New World Record in Optical Communication – 1.02 Petabit/s Over Fiber

NICT and Sumitomo Electric achieve a breakthrough in ultra-high-speed data transmission using 19-core optical fiber technology.

By Adrian Voss
In
SciTech Health Hub
19-core optical fiber – Japan breaks data transmission record
(c) Pixabay

Researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and Sumitomo Electric Industries have set a new world record in optical communication, transmitting data at a speed of 1.02 petabits per second across a distance of 1,808 kilometers.

This groundbreaking achievement was made possible by a 19-core optical fiber with a standard diameter of just 0.125 mm, allowing simultaneous transmission through 19 independent channels. Each core acts as a separate channel, significantly increasing the total capacity of the fiber.

The experiment used a loopback system, where signals traveled through an 86.1 km segment of fiber 21 times to simulate the full transmission distance. To preserve signal integrity, a dual-band optical amplification system was applied, covering both the C and L bands, and enabling 180 different wavelengths to be transmitted simultaneously using 16QAM modulation.

To decode this massive stream of data, a 19-channel receiver was used along with advanced MIMO signal processing. This technology effectively separated overlapping signals from each core, ensuring precise data recovery.

This milestone doesn’t just surpass previous records — it demonstrates the incredible potential of future high-capacity, long-distance data networks, which will be essential in meeting the growing demands for speed, stability, and bandwidth in our increasingly digital world.

SciTech Health Hub

Monday, June 2, 2025

