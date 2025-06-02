VALORANT Turns 5 with Emotional Music Video “EGO” by Qing Madi

To celebrate five years of VALORANT, Riot Games and Riot Games Music have released a cinematic music video and single titled “EGO”, performed by rising star Qing Madi. The song not only marks a creative milestone for the game but also introduces a pivotal new character to the VALORANT universe.

The music video, titled “WHY WE FIGHT // EGO ft. Qing Madi // Year 5 Music Video – VALORANT,” is available now on the official VALORANT YouTube channel, with the single streaming across platforms.

“EGO” tells the emotional story of Mary Ade, the game’s first non-playable character (NPC) and sister to fan-favorite agent Phoenix. Through her perspective and voice, the cinematic explores the inner struggles of agents while honoring the dedicated player community. The video is inspired by First Light, the event that started it all in the world of Alpha Earth.

According to Anna Donlon, Studio Head for VALORANT:

“As we pass our five-year milestone, we’ve been presented with opportunities, reflection, and new challenges. Our commitment to the community is stronger than ever.”

Qing Madi’s heartfelt performance adds depth and resonance. As Jonny Altepeter, Riot’s Lead Music Supervisor, explains:

“Her raw demo of ‘EGO’ instantly captured the emotional depth we wanted. It was a perfect match for Mary Ade.”

Creative Director David Nottingham highlights:

“Mary represents the emotional duality of VALORANT’s journey—both the growth of our player base and the challenges our agents face.”

Visit PlayVALORANT.com to learn more and experience “EGO” now.