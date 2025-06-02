Matt Berninger Resurfaces with Haunting New Solo Album “Get Sunk”

Matt Berninger, the unmistakable voice behind The National, resurfaces with his second solo album, Get Sunk — a richly textured and emotionally charged project released in 2025. Crafted in a dimly lit studio beneath the streets of Silverlake, California, Get Sunk reflects Berninger’s signature lyrical depth and melancholic brilliance.

Produced by Grammy-winning engineer Sean O’Brien, the album showcases Berninger’s ability to capture the nuances of human vulnerability. This time, he’s surrounded by an ensemble of friends and musical visionaries, including Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Julia Laws (Ronboy), Kyle Resnick (The National, Beirut), and the legendary Booker T. Jones, among others.

Together, they sculpt a sound that feels intimate yet cinematic — at times dreamy, at others, devastatingly raw. The chemistry is palpable, with each track carrying Berninger’s unmistakable baritone through layered arrangements and ambient textures.

Unlike his 2020 debut Serpentine Prison, Get Sunk leans into more experimental terrain, blending warm analog tones with understated electronics. The result is an album that doesn’t chase radio play but demands repeated listens — the kind that reveals more with each dive.

Themes of isolation, disillusionment, and reluctant hope echo throughout, a natural evolution for Berninger, who has long been one of indie rock’s most introspective poets. Get Sunk isn’t just an album title — it’s an emotional state, delivered with elegance, intention, and an unmistakable sense of artistry.

Berninger proves, once again, that stepping away from The National’s grandeur doesn’t mean scaling down. With Get Sunk, he offers listeners a quiet storm worth getting lost in.