Back to the Beginning: Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show with Black Sabbath Becomes 2026 Concert Film

The end of an era is now forever etched in cinematic history. Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow — the long-anticipated concert film chronicling Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell performance with the original lineup of Black Sabbath — is officially set to hit theaters in early 2026.

Filmed during a monumental 10-hour mega-show at Villa Park in Birmingham, the film captures a once-in-a-lifetime event. The farewell wasn’t just about Sabbath. It brought together hard rock and metal royalty, with performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Mastodon, Anthrax, Alice in Chains, Steven Tyler, and more.

Condensed into a gripping 100-minute feature, Back to the Beginning promises not just blistering performances but also intimate backstage footage and heartfelt interviews from the artists who paid tribute to the legacy of Ozzy and Sabbath. This is not just a concert film — it’s a global tribute to one of heavy music’s founding fathers.

As anticipation builds, Yungblud has already released a touching live version of “Changes” from the event, with all proceeds going to charity. It offers a small but emotional glimpse into the night that marked the end of an era.

Adding to the wave of releases, Ozzy will publish a new autobiographical book titled Last Rites on October 7, focused on the final years of his storied career — a raw, reflective counterpart to the spectacle of the farewell film.

For fans of Sabbath, rock history, or simply the power of music to define generations, Back to the Beginning is a must-watch experience coming soon to the big screen.