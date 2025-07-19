Snoop Dogg Becomes Co-Owner of Swansea City FC: A Rap Icon Joins Championship Football

Snoop Dogg just took his love for football to the next level. The West Coast rap legend has officially become a co-owner of Swansea City AFC, the Welsh football club competing in the English Championship. The announcement came via the club’s official channels, shaking up the football and music worlds alike.

“I’ve always loved football, but becoming an owner of Swansea City is something special,” said Snoop, adding, “They’re underdogs—just like me.” His words instantly resonated with fans of both the club and the culture, linking the gritty, working-class pride of Swansea with the rapper’s own rise from adversity.

Snoop joins a U.S.-led ownership group that now includes Croatian football star Luka Modrić, recently transferred to AC Milan. The new direction is part of an ambitious turnaround plan for the club, which reported over £15 million in losses last season.

But Snoop’s involvement goes beyond celebrity flair. He’s committed to supporting both the team and the local Swansea community, aiming to raise global awareness for the club. As part of the rollout, he posed with the new team kit on social media, setting the tone for this unexpected but exciting crossover.

Club CEO Tom Gorringe praised the move, saying, “Snoop brings passion, visibility, and a unique voice to Swansea. He’s all-in.”

To commemorate this cultural milestone, a mural by artist Hasan Kamil will be unveiled near Liberty Stadium, symbolizing the club’s new chapter.

From the streets of Long Beach to the heart of Welsh football, Snoop Dogg proves once again he’s not just an artist — he’s a global brand redefining what’s possible.