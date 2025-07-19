back to top
B Jones & Alok Set the Dancefloor on Fire with New Anthem “Left To Right”

Two global powerhouses unite for a hypnotic summer banger built for Tomorrowland’s biggest stages.

By fotis
In
Latest EDM & Dance Music News Releases

Spanish queen of the decks B Jones teams up with Brazilian hitmaker Alok for “Left To Right” — a deep, dark, and irresistibly sexy track primed to dominate both clubs and festival main stages this summer. Released just weeks after B’s “Mainstage Vol. 1 EP” on her own label ARRYBA Music, this scorching collab drops right in time for her Tomorrowland 2025 takeover.

Driven by tribal vocal loops, razor-sharp synths, and a crushing bassline, “Left To Right” oozes late-night energy. It’s the kind of track that demands surrender — to rhythm, desire, and the collective pulse of a moving crowd.

For B Jones, this moment is more than just another release. It’s the soundtrack to her fourth year in a row playing Tomorrowland’s Main Stage (July 19), followed by her anticipated set on the Library Stage (July 25). And for Alok, it’s another chapter in a globe-trotting summer that’s bringing his signature heat across Europe.

“Working with Alok has been magical,” B Jones says. “The track flows like a spell… it’s a breath turned into sound.” She describes “Left To Right” as both sensual and spiritual, minimal yet explosive, music made for pure surrender.

Alok adds: “This track captures the high energy I’m bringing on tour. B Jones’ vibe is infectious — we really clicked in the studio.”

From Ibiza to Boom, from dark rooms to sunrise sets, “Left To Right” is more than a collab. It’s a movement. And the season’s only just getting started.

