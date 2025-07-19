Tomorrowland 2025 Opens with Fire, Resilience & Epic Sets

Tomorrowland 2025 kicked off in spectacular fashion—just two days after a fire destroyed 75% of the main stage—proving that nothing, not even flames, could stop this musical celebration. Thanks to an overnight delivery of modular gear from Metallica’s European tour, crews built a functional LED-backed replacement stage in under 36 hours .

On Day 1, music began at 2 PM and the new main stage lit up at 4 PM. Odymel & Pegassi opened with a B2B set, followed by NERVO, Vini Vici, Sub Zero Project, Meduza, Artbat b2b Kölsch, Alok, Axwell, and closing with Martin Garrix, soon after his midnight headline slot. Elsewhere, CamelPhat and Nora En Pure captivated their stages, Tale of Us went deep inside Atmosphere, and Hardwell made waves at The Great Library.

The only dark note came when a 35-year-old Canadian attendee tragically passed away—an event authorities are investigating.

🎧 Day 2 Highlights (Today):

The Main Stage reopens at 12 PM with a historic daybreak set by Charlotte de Witte, who will return later to close the night—a first in Tomorrowland’s history . Today’s lineup also includes Alan Walker, Nicky Romero, Anyma, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, promising electronic anthems and melodic highs .

On the Atmosphere stage, techno luminaries Patrick Mason and Indira Paganotto will power evening crowds. Over at Crystal Garden, James Hype kicks off before a landmark B2B2B performance by Swedish House Mafia (Axwell, Ingrosso & Angello) .

With a rebuilt stage, resilient spirit, and a star-studded lineup across stages, Tomorrowland 2025 has transformed tragedy into triumph. Day 2 promises even more magic—see you on the dancefloor under Boom’s pyrotechnic skies.