Katy Perry’s Butterfly Mishap Goes Viral: Lifetimes Tour Drama in San Francisco

Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour brought unexpected thrills to San Francisco as the pop superstar experienced a mid-air stage scare at the Chase Center on Friday night.

During her performance of the 2013 hit “Roar”, Perry was riding a massive mechanical butterfly prop when one of its support wires suddenly dropped. The jolt caused the prop to sway erratically above the stunned crowd. Although visibly startled, Perry held her balance and paused her vocals right after the line “I see it all, I see it now,” letting the backing track carry the moment.

Despite the terrifying malfunction, Perry quickly recovered, skipping the next few lines before jumping back in with a defiant “And you’re gonna hear me roar.” The audience, initially holding their breath, erupted into cheers for the star’s poise under pressure.

- Advertisement -

Later that evening, Perry shared a blurry selfie from the incident on Instagram, humorously captioned, “Goodnight, San Fran,” showing her face frozen in surprise. The moment quickly trended online, with fans praising her composure.

The incident comes during a headline-filled year for Perry, following her Blue Origin flight, her breakup with Orlando Bloom, and multiple public security incidents. The Lifetimes Tour continues in Seattle and spans over 50 global dates, culminating in Abu Dhabi this December.