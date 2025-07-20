Billie Eilish and James Cameron Join Forces for 3D Concert Project

Billie Eilish stunned fans in Manchester on Saturday night with a surprise announcement: she’s collaborating with legendary filmmaker James Cameron on a mysterious 3D project.

Speaking to a packed crowd at Co-op Live during the first of four shows in the city, Eilish acknowledged the unusual number of cameras, saying, “Basically I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with James Cameron.” She confirmed that the Avatar director was in attendance, further fueling excitement.

While details are scarce, Eilish emphasized that the project is being filmed throughout her Manchester dates, and hinted the audience is “part of the thing that I’m making with him.” She even joked about wearing the same outfit for four days straight to maintain continuity.

The collaboration, which she confirmed will be in 3D, has sparked widespread speculation about a groundbreaking concert film or immersive live experience. Given Cameron’s history with cutting-edge visuals and Eilish’s experimental artistry, expectations are high.

This announcement adds to an already memorable tour run for Eilish, who recently covered Paramore’s The Only Exception in Paris and Radiohead’s Creep in Amsterdam. Her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour wraps up its European leg this month before heading to Japan in August and returning to the U.S. in October.

#HARDANDSOFTManchester1: Billie says she’s working on something special in 3D with James Cameron at @TheCoopLive tonight in Manchester, UK! 👀 pic.twitter.com/bbVPFesY2N — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) July 19, 2025