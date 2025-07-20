back to top
Greek Edition

Afrojack, Martin Garrix, David Guetta & Amél Unite for EDM Anthem “Our Time”

The ultimate EDM collaboration drops a powerful summer hit with a euphoric message and electrifying visuals.

By fotis
In
Latest EDM & Dance Music News Releases

The EDM dream team has arrived. Afrojack, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and rising vocal powerhouse Amél have released their long-awaited collaborative single, Our Time, via Spinnin’ Records—instantly making waves across the global dance music scene.

Touted as one of the summer’s biggest anthems, Our Time blends high-octane festival energy with emotional vocals and a unifying message. The track has already dominated major live sets, including explosive premieres at Ultra Miami, Ushuaïa Ibiza, and top stages throughout Europe and North America.

The song’s production is a seamless fusion of each artist’s signature style—Garrix’s melodic precision, Afrojack’s driving rhythm, Guetta’s crowd-commanding sound, and Amél’s heartfelt performance. Rather than spotlighting one, the collaboration thrives on perfect synergy.

The official music video enhances the track’s festival spirit, stitched together from live footage of the artists’ recent appearances, with a special focus on their historic joint performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza—the first time all four shared a stage. It’s not just a showcase—it’s a celebration of unity in the global dance community.

With Our Time, these four talents deliver more than a banger—they offer a soundtrack to connection, presence, and the power of shared experience.

Sunday, July 20, 2025

