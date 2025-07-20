Mariah Carey Teases New Single “Sugar Sweet” in Whimsical Kitchen Preview

Mariah Carey is cooking up something delicious for her fans—and it’s not just cake. The global superstar just teased her upcoming single Sugar Sweet with a playful video posted on social media, hinting at her long-awaited return to full-length music releases.

In the short clip shared on July 19, Carey is seen mixing batter at her kitchen counter, dressed head-to-toe in bubblegum pink. As she mouths the lyrics to the new track with a coy smile, fans are treated to a catchy hook: “Imma keep it nice, Imma keep it neat, Imma keep it sugar, Imma keep it sweet.”

Though no official release date has been confirmed, Sugar Sweet is expected to be the second single from Carey’s upcoming 16th studio album—her first since 2018. It follows the recently released Type Dangerous remix EP, which features collaborations with Big Sean, DJ Snake, and Method Man.

In a recent Apple Music interview, Carey confirmed that the album is complete, saying: “I don’t wanna reveal the whole thing… but it’s finished.” She also hinted at Sugar Sweet as her next single, calling it “very summery” with a beat she personally loves.

As fans eagerly await more news, Sugar Sweet already promises a return to Carey’s playful yet polished pop roots—just in time for summer playlists.