Epic – Queen’s 2025 Must‑Hear Compilation “Epic”

Queen delivers a grand musical journey with Epic, a new 12‑track compilation released June 12–13, 2025 on streaming and physical formats . Hand‑picked by Brian May and Roger Taylor, this collection shines a spotlight on the band’s most theatrical and genre‑bending moments – from the mystic intensity of “Innuendo” to the operatic masterpiece “Bohemian Rhapsody” .

Clocking in at around 70 minutes, Epic includes fan‑favourites like “My Fairy King,” “The Prophet’s Song,” “Made in Heaven” and “Great King Rat,” all taken from the 2011 remastered vaults – though some fans note certain songs cut rather abruptly, preserving their original album flow . The collection isn’t just retreads: the “Innuendo” mix feels punchy and fresh, with tighter drums and cleaner lows, giving old classics a revitalized edge.

Though clearly curated for dramatic effect, Epic is more than a throwback: it’s a testament to Queen’s ability to push musical boundaries. Available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Qobuz, CD, vinyl and cassette, the release appeals to newcomers and collectors alike .

For Hit‑Channel.com readers, Epic represents Queen at their boldest – the perfect entry point into the band’s most ambitious compositions. Whether you’re rediscovering these titanic tracks or looking for a dramatic rock journey, Epic delivers cinematic scope and emotional weight, reminding us why Queen remains one of rock’s most epic names.



TRACK LIST

1. Innuendo

2. My Fairy King

3.The Prophet’s Song

4. It’s Late

5. Father To Son

6. The March Of The Black Queen

7. Made In Heaven

8. Great King Rat

9. Bohemian Rhapsody

10. Brighton Rock

11. Was It All Worth It

12. White Queen (As It Began)