Alan Walker Revives “Sandstorm” with Darude Live at Tomorrowland 2025

Tomorrowland 2025 proved once again why it remains the crown jewel of electronic dance music. Despite an unexpected fire that damaged the original Mainstage, the festival’s spirit blazed on—thanks in part to an unforgettable performance by Alan Walker.

During Day 2 in Boom, Belgium, Walker delivered a high-energy set, seamlessly blending his signature hits with a surprise that electrified the audience. Celebrating 25 years of the iconic trance anthem “Sandstorm,” he unveiled a brand-new remix of the legendary track—only to be joined live on stage by the original creator, Darude himself.

As the crowd roared in anticipation, the unmistakable lead of “Sandstorm” filled the air, enhanced by Walker’s modern touch. The remix honored the original while injecting fresh energy that had thousands dancing under the glowing lights of the temporary stage. The moment became instantly iconic—not just for the music, but for what it represented.

In the wake of the Mainstage fire, this collaboration stood as a powerful reminder: Tomorrowland isn’t just about production—it’s about passion, resilience, and unity through music. Alan Walker and Darude didn’t just perform; they reignited the soul of the festival with a track that continues to inspire generations.