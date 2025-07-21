back to top
Greek Edition

Travis Scott’s JACKBOYS 2 Dominates Billboard 200 in 2025 With Massive Debut

Cactus Jack sets the rap standard in 2025 with one of the biggest first-week sales of the year

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop Music News, Artists & Culture
Travis Scott x FC Barcelona jersey 2025

In one of 2025’s most anticipated rap releases, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack collective storm to the top of the Billboard 200 with JACKBOYS 2. The compilation album makes a massive debut, pulling in 232,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Of those, 160,000 were pure album sales, alongside 72,000 streaming equivalent units, fueled by nearly 95 million on-demand streams.

This landmark release isn’t just a win—it’s a statement. JACKBOYS 2 claims the second-largest rap debut of the year, trailing only Playboi Carti’s MUSIC. It also marks the biggest album sales week for a rap project since Scott’s own Days Before Rodeo in 2024, showing La Flame’s continued grip on the genre.

Not only did the album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but it also landed atop the Top Album Sales chart and reached No. 4 on the Top Streaming Albums list. This triple-chart impact cements Cactus Jack as a force in mainstream hip-hop.

- Advertisement -

Other notable chart entries this week include Justin Bieber’s SWAG at No. 2 with 163,000 units and Clipse’s long-awaited comeback album Let God Sort Em Out, debuting at No. 4 with 118,000 units. Also entering the top 10 are TWICE, GIVĒON, Morgan Wallen, ATEEZ, and SZA.

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Monday, July 21, 2025

