In the world of French Touch electronic music, Cassius French musical duo stands as a defining force. Comprising Philippe “Zdar” Cerboneschi and Hubert “Boombass” Blanc‑Francard, Cassius officially began in the late 1990s, but their partnership dates back to 1988 working under La Funk Mob and on MC Solaar’s early albums . Their debut house anthem 1999 arrived in January 1999, featuring classics like “Cassius 1999” and “Feeling For You,” blending funk, electro‑pop and filtered disco into a fresh French groove .

Over the next two decades, Cassius released four more landmark albums—Au Rêve (2002), 15 Again (2006), Ibifornia (2016), and Dreems (2019)—each evolving their artistry across funk‑inspired, soulful, and Balearic‑tinged soundscapes . Tragically, Zdar’s accidental death in June 2019 at age 52 paused Cassius indefinitely just before Dreems was released; the album now serves as both tribute and closure to their partnership .

But Cassius is back. At the Paris 2024 Paralympics closing ceremony, Boombass took the stage solo as Cassius, declaring “Look at this. We are back” to millions watching—an emotional revival after five painful years of loss and mourning . Accompanied by the October 2024 release of Best of 1996–2019, the resurrection of Cassius took on new momentum in 2025 with club‑series performances across Europe, North America, and Mexico City, re‑igniting global interest in their sound .

Today, Cassius’ influence shapes dance floors everywhere. Their seamless blend of hip‑hop roots, soulful sampling, and polished french house production created an unmistakable aesthetic that inspired artists like Daft Punk, Air and newer generations of electronic musicians . With vinyl reissues, DJ tools in digital stores, and Boombass steering Cassius forward live, the spotlight shines anew on a legacy rooted in friendship, innovation, and resilience.

This tribute honors Boombass & Zdar—not only as pioneers, but as storytellers of sound whose music continues to captivate. Their journey—from underground glory to mythic loss and heartwarming comeback—illustrates the enduring power of French Touch in 2025.