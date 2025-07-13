Travis Scott Drops JACKBOYS 2 on 713 Day: Star-Studded Album Honors Houston Roots

On July 13 — known as 713 Day in Houston — Travis Scott dropped the long-awaited sequel JACKBOYS 2, a 17-track celebration of his hometown and the Cactus Jack legacy. Released via streaming platforms and announced with a full-blown merch drop, the album sees Travis returning to his roots while expanding his reach with an all-star lineup.

Hosted by Houston rap icon Bun B, JACKBOYS 2 brings together the core Cactus Jack crew — Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Sofaygo, Wallie the Sensei — alongside an eclectic mix of collaborators including Vybz Kartel, GloRilla, Tyla, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Waka Flocka Flame, and SahBabii. It’s a bold, high-energy sequel to the 2019 JACKBOYS, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Travis teased the drop earlier in the week with “2000 Excursion,” a bass-heavy track accompanied by a racing-inspired music video on YouTube. Though the single never officially landed on streaming services, it set the tone for what was to come: an adrenaline-fueled, genre-blending ride.

In typical Travis fashion, the album launch is paired with a wave of exclusive merchandise. Fans can head to his site to grab limited edition vinyl, CDs, and apparel — all featuring alternate artwork inspired by Houston’s culture and car scene.

More than just a project, JACKBOYS 2 feels like a movement — one that cements Travis Scott as a cultural architect, still deeply connected to his city and his crew. With sonic innovation and Houston pride packed into every track, JACKBOYS 2 is a must-stream release of 2025.

Stream JACKBOYS 2