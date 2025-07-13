back to top
Backstreet Boys Launch “Into the Millennium” Residency at Las Vegas Sphere with Out-of-This-World Show

The iconic boy band delivers a futuristic, hit-filled spectacle in Vegas — proving the Backstreet Boys are still larger than life in 2025.

By Echo Langford
In
Music Festivals & Concert Reviews

The Backstreet Boys made an explosive return to the stage on July 11, launching their Into the Millennium Las Vegas residency at the state-of-the-art Sphere. Proving their staying power in 2025, the iconic boy band captivated nearly 20,000 fans with a futuristic, high-energy show that was both nostalgic and groundbreaking.

Opening with “Larger Than Life,” the group — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson — appeared on stage amid jaw-dropping spacecraft visuals that wrapped around the entire venue. The immersive setting immediately transported the crowd to another world, setting the tone for a night packed with classics and surprises.

The show is a celebration of Millennium, the album that defined a generation, with the full tracklist performed live — including emotional fan favorites like “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” and “I Want It That Way.” But the night wasn’t just a throwback. They introduced new material like the recently released “Hey” and dove into hits from Black & Blue, igniting the crowd during “The Call” and “Shape of My Heart.”

Their harmonies were flawless, and yes — the signature choreography was all there. The biggest visual highlight? The group ascending above the audience on a massive ship during “I Want It That Way,” followed by a show-stopping finale of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” that shook the Sphere.

The residency runs through August 24, and if opening night is any indication, Into the Millennium isn’t just a concert — it’s a time machine with a modern twist. The Backstreet Boys have officially made Vegas their galaxy, and they’re not slowing down.

