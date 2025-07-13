Jeff Lynne Cancels Hyde Park ELO Performance Due to Illness, BST London Finale Scrapped

BST Hyde Park 2025 came to an abrupt and emotional close after Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra was forced to cancel their headline performance scheduled for Sunday, July 13. Lynne, 77, withdrew from the event due to a serious health condition described as a “systemic infection,” following medical advice to rest and recover.

Festival organizers confirmed the cancellation on Saturday, announcing that Sunday’s event would no longer take place and all ticket holders would receive full refunds. What was planned as a grand finale to the two-week central London festival has now ended one day earlier, with Stevie Wonder’s Saturday night performance serving as the festival’s unexpected closing celebration.

ELO, known for classics like “Mr. Blue Sky” and their iconic orchestral-rock fusion, were set to perform after a day of supporting acts including The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood. Fans were heartbroken, as this was meant to be one of ELO’s few major live appearances in 2025. The band had also recently cancelled a performance at Manchester’s Co-Op Live just days earlier, signaling growing concerns over Lynne’s health.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Lynne expressed his sorrow, saying he was “heartbroken” to miss the show but understands that prioritizing his recovery is essential. Since reforming ELO in 2014, Lynne has remained at the heart of the band’s creative and touring resurgence, making this news all the more disappointing for longtime fans.

Despite the unfortunate end, BST Hyde Park 2025 still featured unforgettable sets from Olivia Rodrigo, Van Morrison, Neil Young, and Stevie Wonder — whose stunning performance now marks the festival’s grand finale. All eyes now turn to Lynne’s recovery, as fans worldwide send well wishes to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.