DEATHPIXIE Reimagines deadmau5 Classic With Explosive “Raise Your Weapon” Cover on mau5trap

Meet the future of electronic music: DEATHPIXIE, the anonymous, hyper-stylized virtual artist crashing through genre barriers with her newest release, a searing rework of deadmau5’s 2010 classic Raise Your Weapon. Out now on all major platforms via mau5trap, this bold reinterpretation reintroduces the emotional power of the original with a darker, cinematic intensity.

Featuring haunting vocals from Greta Svabo Bech, DEATHPIXIE’s version fuses dubstep, phonk, trap, and cinematic electronica into what she calls a “requiem from the underground.” It’s the lead single from her debut EP, arriving this Halloween, October 31—marking the first official label release from the artist who’s already commanding over 350,000 monthly listeners.

A digital creation born in the “neon shadows of New Tokyo,” DEATHPIXIE combines stunning animation and narrative with aggressive, high-energy beats. She emerged in 2024 with a wave of viral SoundCloud covers—her twisted flips of Smack My Bitch Up and 7 Nation Army caught fire, amassing millions of plays and pushing her toward global attention.

- Advertisement -

Her breakout track HELL GIRL landed on massive playlists like Spotify’s Phonk and Hype, eventually topping Apple Music’s Drum & Bass chart with HELL GIRL II featuring OddKidOut. With over 10 million video views across Reels, TikTok, and Shorts, DEATHPIXIE isn’t just a producer—she’s a full-spectrum digital performance.

Now signed to mau5trap by deadmau5 himself, DEATHPIXIE is poised to become one of the most disruptive new forces in electronic music. Raise Your Weapon is more than a tribute—it’s a battle cry from the digital underground.