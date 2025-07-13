Beyoncé Rides a Golden Horse During “Cowboy Carter Tour” Stop in Atlanta

Beyoncé proved once again why she reigns supreme on the global music stage. On Thursday, July 10, during the Atlanta stop of her Cowboy Carter Tour, the Grammy-winning icon shocked fans by performing “16 CARRIAGES” while floating above the audience — seated on a dazzling golden horse.

Footage from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium quickly went viral. In TikTok clips, Beyoncé delivers a flawless rendition of the emotional ballad as the shimmering horse glides above thousands of fans. “SHE LOVE US BAD!” read one excited caption. Another fan pointed out the horse’s intricate design as a tribute to Beyoncé’s hometown, Houston.

This isn’t her first time riding high. Fans may recall her silver horse moment during the Renaissance Tour in 2023 — itself a reference to the Renaissance album cover. On the Cowboy Carter album art, she once again sits astride a horse, solidifying the symbol as a core part of her current artistic identity.

- Advertisement -

However, not everything on tour has gone smoothly. At her Houston show on June 28, Beyoncé attempted a dramatic entrance on a red vintage convertible suspended above the stage — but a mechanical failure caused the vehicle to tilt sharply mid-performance. In a tense moment captured on TikTok, she cut the music and said firmly: “Stop, stop, stop, stop,” ensuring her safety.

Despite the glitch, Beyoncé continues to transform her shows into cinematic experiences. Whether she’s on a golden horse or commanding the stage solo, every moment is unforgettable.