back to top
Greek Edition

Alex Wann Drops “Right” on Defected Records — A Peak-Time House Weapon for Summer 2025

After his breakout Afro-house hit “Peperuke,” the Parisian producer returns with a bass-heavy, dancefloor-ready banger on Defected’s main label.

By fotis
In
Latest EDM & Dance Music News Releases

Alex Wann is back on Defected Records, and he’s coming in Right. Out now (July 11), the Parisian house innovator’s first original release on the label is a bold, bass-heavy statement made for peak-time sets and summer festivals across the globe.

Following the runaway success of “Peperuke” feat. Nes Mburu—a standout Afro-house hit that helped launch Defected’s Afro-centric imprint One People—“Right” sees Wann return to the main label with elevated intensity. This time, he leans into raw percussive power, rhythmic vocal chops, and hard-hitting grooves that blur the line between Afro house and mainstage techno.

“Right” pulses with urgency and atmosphere—designed to light up both underground clubs and festival stages alike.

Over the past year, Alex Wann’s genre-blending sound has earned support from top-tier names like Keinemusik, CamelPhat, and even Kelis. His sharp ear for dynamic percussion and hypnotic rhythms has positioned him as a breakout voice in modern house music, and “Right” only cements his rising star status.

- Advertisement -

This new single also builds on his growing bond with Defected, following his well-received remix of FCL’s “It’s You” for the label’s 25th anniversary.

Now with “Right,” Alex Wann marks a major milestone in his artistic journey—bridging Afro-rooted textures with hard-edged house energy for a track that hits hard and lingers long.

🎶 Stream “Right” now on all platforms and catch Alex Wann shaping the future of house, one groove at a time.

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, July 13, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved