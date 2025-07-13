Alex Wann Drops “Right” on Defected Records — A Peak-Time House Weapon for Summer 2025

Alex Wann is back on Defected Records, and he’s coming in Right. Out now (July 11), the Parisian house innovator’s first original release on the label is a bold, bass-heavy statement made for peak-time sets and summer festivals across the globe.

Following the runaway success of “Peperuke” feat. Nes Mburu—a standout Afro-house hit that helped launch Defected’s Afro-centric imprint One People—“Right” sees Wann return to the main label with elevated intensity. This time, he leans into raw percussive power, rhythmic vocal chops, and hard-hitting grooves that blur the line between Afro house and mainstage techno.

“Right” pulses with urgency and atmosphere—designed to light up both underground clubs and festival stages alike.

Over the past year, Alex Wann’s genre-blending sound has earned support from top-tier names like Keinemusik, CamelPhat, and even Kelis. His sharp ear for dynamic percussion and hypnotic rhythms has positioned him as a breakout voice in modern house music, and “Right” only cements his rising star status.

This new single also builds on his growing bond with Defected, following his well-received remix of FCL’s “It’s You” for the label’s 25th anniversary.

Now with “Right,” Alex Wann marks a major milestone in his artistic journey—bridging Afro-rooted textures with hard-edged house energy for a track that hits hard and lingers long.

🎶 Stream “Right” now on all platforms and catch Alex Wann shaping the future of house, one groove at a time.