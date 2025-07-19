Tyler, The Creator Drops Surprise Album “Don’t Tap The Glass” This Monday

Tyler, The Creator has done it again. Without warning or traditional promo, the Los Angeles visionary just announced his brand-new album, Don’t Tap The Glass, dropping this Monday.

While his Chromakopia tour is still blazing stages worldwide, Tyler is already on to the next chapter—proving once again that he moves on instinct, not industry cycles. The announcement came at his recent Brooklyn show, where he revealed the album’s title and previewed an immersive art installation showcasing the record’s striking cover.

Days before the reveal, fans spotted new Don’t Tap The Glass merchandise quietly uploaded to Tyler’s official site—vinyl, tees, posters—the works. As always, he let the visuals speak first.

This follows Tyler’s recent appearance on the long-awaited Clipse reunion album, sparking speculation that he was back in creative mode. Few expected a full LP so soon. Fewer expected it to arrive without fanfare.

But that’s Tyler. From IGOR to Call Me If You Get Lost to Chromakopia, he’s rewritten the rulebook every time—and fans trust his vision. If history repeats, Don’t Tap The Glass could be another genre-defying, critically adored release.

Expectations? Sky high. Doubts? Few. Tyler’s track record speaks for itself. Whether this new album leans more soulful or chaotic—or both—is anyone’s guess. But if the merch drop, live announcement, and art direction are any indicators, we’re in for something wild, thoughtful, and completely his own.

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia: The World Tour

07-22 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre *^

07-24 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena *^

07-25 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena *^

07-27 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center *^

07-28 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center *^

07-31 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-01 St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

08-02 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga

08-09 San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

08-18 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena *^

08-20 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena *^

08-22 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena *^

08-23 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena *^

08-24 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena *^

08-26 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena *^

08-27 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena *^

08-28 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena *^

08-30 Boondall, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^

08-31 Boondall, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^

09-04 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena *^

09-05 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena *^

09-09 Tokyo, Japan – Ariake Arena ^

09-10 Tokyo, Japan – Ariake Arena ^

09-13 Seoul, South Korea – Kintex Hall 10 ^

09-14 Seoul, South Korea – Kintex Hall 10 ^

09-16 Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena ^

09-20 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum ^

09-21 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum ^

* with Lil Yachty

^ with Paris Texas