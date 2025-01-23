Emilia Pérez Leads with 13 Nominations in 97th Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards nominations were unveiled on Thursday, January 23rd, with the musical “Emilia Pérez” taking center stage as the top contender with a staggering 13 nominations. This achievement marks a historic milestone, making “Emilia Pérez” the most-nominated non-English language film in Oscar history, surpassing previous record-holders “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Roma” with 10 nominations each.

“Emilia Pérez” was closely followed by “Wicked” and “The Brutalist,” both garnering 10 nominations. Other notable contenders include “A Complete Unknown” and “Conclave” with eight nominations each, “Anora” with six, and “Dune: Part Two” and “The Substance” with five nominations apiece.

This year’s Oscar race features a unique dynamic with two musicals, “Wicked” and “Emilia Pérez,” vying for the Best Picture award. This marks the first time since 1968, when “Oliver!” and “Funny Girl” were nominated, that two musicals have contended for the coveted prize.

The nominations also highlight a diverse range of talent, with three actors from the music biopic “A Complete Unknown” – Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Monica Barbaro – receiving acting nominations. This marks a first in Oscar history for a music biopic.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on Sunday, March 2nd, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The complete list of nominees:

Best Picture

Anora 1

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez 2

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked 3

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez 4

Mikey Madison – Anora 5

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here 6

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing 7

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave 8

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown 9

Ariana Grande – Wicked 10

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist 11

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave 12

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown 13

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist 14

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora 15

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist 16

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown 17

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 18

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance 19

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez 20

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez

“The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight 21

“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing 22

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late 23

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France) 24

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies 25

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger 26

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War 27

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra