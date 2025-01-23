Emilia Pérez Leads with 13 Nominations in 97th Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards nominations were unveiled on Thursday, January 23rd, with the musical “Emilia Pérez” taking center stage as the top contender with a staggering 13 nominations. This achievement marks a historic milestone, making “Emilia Pérez” the most-nominated non-English language film in Oscar history, surpassing previous record-holders “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Roma” with 10 nominations each.
“Emilia Pérez” was closely followed by “Wicked” and “The Brutalist,” both garnering 10 nominations. Other notable contenders include “A Complete Unknown” and “Conclave” with eight nominations each, “Anora” with six, and “Dune: Part Two” and “The Substance” with five nominations apiece.
This year’s Oscar race features a unique dynamic with two musicals, “Wicked” and “Emilia Pérez,” vying for the Best Picture award. This marks the first time since 1968, when “Oliver!” and “Funny Girl” were nominated, that two musicals have contended for the coveted prize.
The nominations also highlight a diverse range of talent, with three actors from the music biopic “A Complete Unknown” – Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Monica Barbaro – receiving acting nominations. This marks a first in Oscar history for a music biopic.
The 97th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on Sunday, March 2nd, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
The complete list of nominees:
Best Picture
- Anora1
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez2
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked3
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez4
- Mikey Madison – Anora5
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here6
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing7
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave8
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown9
- Ariana Grande – Wicked10
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist11
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave12
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown13
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist14
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Director
- Sean Baker – Anora15
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist16
- James Mangold – A Complete Unknown17
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez18
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance19
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez20
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
- “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez
- “The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight21
- “Like a Bird” – Sing Sing22
- “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez
- “Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late23
Best Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best International Feature
- I’m Still Here (Brazil)
- The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
- Emilia Pérez (France)24
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Flow (Latvia)
Best Animated Feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies25
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Live-Action Short
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger26
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Documentary Feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War27
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra