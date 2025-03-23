Olivia Rodrigo Covers No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” at Lollapalooza Chile 2025

Olivia Rodrigo brought nostalgia to Lollapalooza Chile 2025 with a surprise tribute to No Doubt. During her headlining performance at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos, the 22-year-old pop star delivered a heartfelt rendition of Don’t Speak, one of the most iconic tracks of the ‘90s.

Before diving into the cover, Rodrigo shared her admiration for the song, calling it one of her favorites. “I’m very jealous of the people who wrote it because I think it’s amazing,” she told the crowd, inviting them to sing along. With her acoustic guitar in hand, she gave the emotional ballad her own signature touch, blending raw vocals with a modern pop sensibility.

Originally released in 1996 as part of No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom album, Don’t Speak became a defining hit of the era, topping Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. Rodrigo’s cover adds to her history of honoring the band—she previously performed Just a Girl during her SOUR tour in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Her electrifying set at Lollapalooza Chile further cemented her status as one of today’s biggest live performers. Fans can’t stop raving about the moment, which stands as another highlight in her evolving artistry.

Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s powerful Don’t Speak cover and stay tuned for more festival highlights!