Lil Nas X Unleashes “LEAN ON MY BODY” as Dreamboy Era Gains Momentum

Lil Nas X is keeping the momentum high with the latest addition to his Dreamboy era. After a rapid-fire rollout of five singles in five days, the genre-blending superstar is back with “LEAN ON MY BODY,” a track that fans have been anticipating for years.

Originally teased in 2022 via TikTok, the song was set to appear on NASARATI 2, a project that never saw an official release. Now, after much speculation, “LEAN ON MY BODY” is finally available on all streaming platforms.

Packed with witty bars and signature flair, the track showcases Lil Nas X’s sharp lyricism and unapologetic storytelling. He playfully addresses family and personal experiences, delivering lines that mix humor with raw emotion. His confident flow and sleek production cement this as another standout release in his discography.

Though Dreamboy has yet to receive an official release date, the consistent wave of singles suggests that the full project could drop at any moment. Fans can expect more surprises as Lil Nas X continues to redefine modern hip-hop and pop.

Stream “LEAN ON MY BODY” now and stay tuned for more updates on Dreamboy!