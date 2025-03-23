Japanese Breakfast Unveil Cinematic Music Video for “Picture Window”

Japanese Breakfast have released the official music video for Picture Window, a deeply introspective visual experience directed by Michelle Zauner. Blurring the line between music video and short film, the project captures themes of love, loss, and the passage of time.

Shot in Seoul last year while Zauner was living there, the video follows two protagonists—played by Omega of Balming Tiger and Gyuri Kim—as they navigate an emotional tug-of-war with time. The stunning cinematography alternates between cold, blue-tinted sequences and vibrant, surreal scenes of the couple running through city streets and celebrating in open parks.

Zauner shared that Picture Window stems from her long-standing anxieties about loss. “Since I was young, I’ve struggled with intrusive thoughts of loved ones dying in terrible ways,” she revealed. “My mind jumps to the worst-case scenario, a reflex only intensified by real experiences with loss. Loving someone who doesn’t share that same sense of worry can be both a relief and a challenge.”

The casting was intentional—Zauner was drawn to Omega’s energy and charm, while Kim’s melancholic uncertainty added emotional depth to their on-screen connection.

Picture Window showcases Japanese Breakfast’s signature storytelling, combining music and film to create a moving, immersive experience. Watch the full video now!