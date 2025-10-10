Oklou and FKA twigs Team Up on “Viscus” for Choke Enough Deluxe

Oklou and FKA twigs Join Forces on Haunting New Single “Viscus”

French experimental pop artist Oklou has announced Choke Enough Deluxe, the expanded edition of her 2024 album, arriving October 30 via True Panther/Because Music. Leading the new chapter is a collaboration with FKA twigs, the ethereal and unsettling single “Viscus.”

The release adds four new tracks to Oklou’s project, following up June’s Choke Enough remix EP, which featured reworks from Nick León, Malibu, Aaron Hibell, and Jamesjamesjames. A special vinyl edition of the deluxe version is due November 28.

A Shared Language of Vulnerability

“Viscus” reflects the common creative ground between Oklou and FKA twigs. Both artists often explore raw human themes through hyper-digital soundscapes—Oklou pulling on medieval mysticism and rave folklore, while twigs blends futuristic club music with visceral intimacy.

- Advertisement -

Oklou explained: “I go through all of these sources of anxiety and talk about my body as a conflicting relationship.” Twigs, who has previously joked about being a “tummyache queen,” mirrors that sentiment. The result is a song that refracts both of their voices in haunting harmony, stitching together vulnerability and alien beauty.

The Video: Domestic Unease

Directed by Gil Gharbi, the video for “Viscus” places Oklou and FKA twigs in a suburban home that feels anything but safe. The two drift through eerie rooms and garages overflowing with clutter, turning the familiar into the uncanny.

Behind-the-scenes images show the duo posing with dartboards and junk piles, grounding the surrealism in everyday decay.

What’s Next for Oklou and FKA twigs

The deluxe announcement comes as Oklou continues her creative momentum, also appearing on PinkPantheress’ Fancy That remix album. She’ll also sit down with Pitchfork’s Mano Sundaresan on October 16 at the rescheduled launch of Pitchfork’s Oklou zine.

Meanwhile, FKA twigs is gearing up for her next full-length record, Eusexua Afterglow, out November 14. It will mark her highly anticipated follow-up to 2022’s Caprisongs.

With “Viscus,” the two artists have given fans a collaboration that feels both fragile and otherworldly—an expansion of their sonic universes that points to even bigger things ahead.

FAQ Section

When does Choke Enough Deluxe come out?

The expanded edition of Oklou’s album drops October 30, 2025, with vinyl following on November 28.

- Advertisement -

What is the song “Viscus” about?

The track draws on both Oklou and FKA twigs’ personal struggles with anxiety and stomach pain, turning those experiences into lyrical and sonic metaphors for the body in conflict.

Is FKA twigs releasing new music soon?

Yes. Her new album Eusexua Afterglow is set to release on November 14, 2025.