Guns N’ Roses Are Working on a New Album, Says Slash

Slash Confirms Guns N’ Roses Are Working on a New Album

If you’ve ever been a Guns N’ Roses fan, you know the drill: rumors, delays, and endless speculation. But this time it’s Slash himself who’s fueling the fire. In a fresh interview with Guitar World, the legendary guitarist confirmed that the band is sitting on plenty of new material. The tricky part? Finding the discipline and timing to actually make it happen.

Slash Speaks on the Band’s Creative Chaos

“There’s so much material,” Slash admitted. “It’s just a matter of having the discipline to sit down and work on it. But the thing with Guns, at least from my experience, is that you can’t plan ahead. Every time we’ve tried, it’s all gone to pieces.”

That candid honesty sums up decades of being a Guns fan—expect the unexpected, and never mark your calendar until the record is literally out. Still, Slash reassured listeners: “It will happen. I know it will because we’re all thinking about it. It will happen when it has to happen.”

Touring First, Album Later

As for when fans can expect new tracks? Don’t hold your breath. The band is currently locked into a massive world tour that kicked off May 1st and runs until November 8th, covering Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Between traveling, sold-out arenas, and nightly two-hour sets, carving out studio time seems unlikely in 2025.

That said, the tour itself has been making headlines. Just two nights ago in Bogotá, Axl Rose held up a Palestinian flag during Civil War, with the phrase “I don’t need your civil war” scrawled across it—a bold political statement that sparked conversations far beyond the music.

The Eternal Waiting Game for Fans

For longtime followers, this feels familiar. The band’s last studio album of original material, Chinese Democracy (2008), became legendary for its torturous delays. Hopes were briefly raised in recent years with the release of singles like Absurd and Hard Skool, but a full album has remained elusive.

What’s different now? The fact that Slash, Duff, and Axl are openly acknowledging the project. Even if there’s no official timeline, there’s momentum. And given the band’s unpredictable history, maybe that’s the best fans can hope for—until suddenly, one day, it drops.

What This Means for Rock

If the album does land, it would be the first full-length Guns N’ Roses record with Slash and Duff McKagan back in the lineup since 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident?. That alone would be historic, cementing the group’s reunion era as more than just a nostalgia tour.

In the meantime, fans can keep clinging to Slash’s promise: it will happen. Maybe not soon, but someday.

FAQ Section

Are Guns N’ Roses making a new album?

Yes. Slash confirmed in a Guitar World interview that the band is working on new material, though no release date is set.

When will the new Guns N’ Roses album come out?

No official date has been announced. With their world tour running through November 2025, recording will likely follow afterward.

What was the last Guns N’ Roses album?

The band’s last studio album of original material was Chinese Democracy (2008). They’ve since released a few singles, but not a full record.