Saoirse Ronan Cast as Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopic

Saoirse Ronan to Play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ Ambitious Beatles Biopic Series

It’s official: Saoirse Ronan has been cast as Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part Beatles cinematic project. The Oscar-nominated actor joins an already buzzy lineup that includes Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Sony Pictures will release the films in April 2028, in what they’re calling the “first binge-able theatrical experience.”

A Bold Take on Beatles History

Mendes, the Academy Award-winning director behind American Beauty and 1917, is going all in with a sprawling tetralogy that gives each Beatle their own movie. The narratives will intersect, charting the band’s rise from Liverpool’s sweaty clubs to the height of global fame, and their eventual split in 1970. This marks the first time the Beatles and their families have granted full music and life rights for scripted films. Translation: this won’t be another unauthorized fan retelling—it’s as close to canon as we’re likely to get.

Why Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney Makes Sense

Casting Ronan as Linda McCartney feels like a no-brainer. Ronan’s track record—Lady Bird, Brooklyn, Little Women—proves her ability to balance strength and vulnerability on screen. Linda McCartney wasn’t just Paul’s partner; she was a creative force, a photographer, a keyboardist in Wings, and a pioneering vegetarian activist long before it was cool. By giving her a face like Ronan’s, Mendes signals that Linda’s role in Paul’s life and art won’t be sidelined.

The couple’s marriage in 1969 became one of rock’s most iconic love stories. They collaborated on the 1971 album Ram, and Linda stood by Paul through the turbulence of the Beatles’ breakup. Her influence extended beyond music—her vegetarian cookbooks and food brand are still staples today. Her legacy deserves a nuanced portrayal, and Ronan has the emotional range to deliver it.

What This Means for Fans

For fans, this casting builds even more anticipation for a project already shrouded in hype. The Beatles are TikTok-viral once again, thanks to Gen Z discovering old clips and vinyl culture thriving on social feeds. Mendes’ films could serve as both an entry point for new listeners and a nostalgic deep dive for diehards.

Of course, the big question: how much screen time will Ronan’s Linda get? Since the films each center on one Beatle’s perspective, her story will likely dominate Paul’s chapter but ripple into the others. Think of her as a connective thread that grounds Paul’s arc in something deeply human.

The Road to 2028

With scripts from heavyweights Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne, the Beatles project is shaping up as a prestige-meets-pop event. Mendes has said he wants to tell the band’s “epic story for a new generation.” Four films dropping in the same month might sound like a binge-watching gimmick, but in an era of streaming fatigue, it could be the cinematic shake-up theaters desperately need.

Until then, fans can expect casting news, behind-the-scenes teases, and inevitable debates about whether anyone can truly capture the Fab Four on screen. One thing’s certain: Saoirse Ronan’s Linda McCartney just made this project even harder to ignore.

FAQ Section

Who is playing Linda McCartney in the Beatles biopic?

Oscar-nominated actor Saoirse Ronan has been cast as Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ four-part Beatles biopic, set for release in April 2028.

When will the Beatles biopic be released?

All four films are slated to hit theaters in April 2028. Sony Pictures is marketing the event as the “first binge-able theatrical experience.”

Will the Beatles’ real music be used in the films?

Yes. The project has been officially approved by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison, granting full rights to their music and life stories.