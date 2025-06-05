World’s Ocean Protection Goals at Risk as Governments Spend Just 10% of Needed Funds

Governments around the world are spending just 10% of the funding needed to meet the global goal of protecting 30% of oceans by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by leading environmental NGOs.

The findings drop just days before the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC) kicks off in Nice, France, where over 50 world leaders are expected to gather. The report warns that without a dramatic boost in investment, the “30×30” ocean pledge made by 196 countries in 2022 could remain nothing more than a broken promise.

Currently, only $1.2 billion is spent annually on ocean protection—far below the $15.8 billion required. That figure, the report notes, is just 0.5% of global military budgets.

“This gap is alarming,” said Jonathan Kelsey, director of the Bloomberg Ocean Fund. “The Nice summit is a critical opportunity for governments to back their promises with real money and action.”

So far, only 8.36% of oceans are designated as marine protected areas (MPAs)—and just 2.7% are strongly or fully protected. The shortfall threatens biodiversity, coastal communities, and efforts to combat climate change.

The report—by organizations including WWF, Campaign for Nature, SkyTruth, and Together for the Ocean—also highlights the potential returns: meeting the 30% target could unlock $85 billion in annual benefits by 2050, from reduced CO2 emissions to restored fish stocks and stronger coastal defenses.

“We can’t keep making promises while reefs bleach, fish disappear, and coasts erode,” said Brianna Fruean of Together for the Ocean. “We need real protection now.”

At the close of UNOC on June 13, states are expected to sign a non-binding declaration acknowledging that ocean sustainability remains the least-funded UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).