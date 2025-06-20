Oasis Reunite for adidas Originals Ad Ahead of 2025 Reunion Tour

Just weeks before kicking off their long-awaited reunion tour, Oasis have reignited fan excitement with a powerful new campaign in collaboration with adidas Originals. Premiered on Channel 4, the ad is more than just a commercial—it’s a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Britpop’s most iconic band.

Set to the timeless anthem “Live Forever”, the video weaves together legendary footage from Knebworth and Heaton Park, spliced with new scenes that include both Liam and Noel Gallagher. After hours of cryptic teasers across Oasis’ social media, the full spot finally aired to an eager UK audience at 9 PM, sending waves of emotion through their global fanbase.

“After 30 years of shared history, adidas Originals and Oasis join forces to celebrate a bond rooted in music, fashion, and British identity,” reads the campaign’s description. Titled “Original Forever”, it’s positioned not just as a promo, but as a tribute to a cultural moment that shaped a generation.

Rumors had circulated for months about the band filming something in a London pub. Now fans know exactly what it was—and it delivers. The video closes with a dramatic reveal of both brothers, together again, not just in song but in spirit.

Fans can grab exclusive merchandise online and at Oasis concerts when the tour launches on July 4, 2025. This campaign serves as the perfect prelude to what promises to be one of the most emotional and nostalgic tours in UK music history.