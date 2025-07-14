Oasis Reclaim UK Album Charts in 2025 Amid Epic Reunion Tour

Oasis are officially back—and not just on stage. The legendary Britpop band has surged to the top of the UK album charts in 2025, thanks to the ongoing momentum of their long-awaited reunion tour. Leading the charge is their greatest hits compilation Time Flies 1994–2009, which soared to No. 1 this week after climbing from the No. 6 spot. First released in 2010, the collection has now spent an astonishing 618 weeks on the Official UK Albums Chart.

The band’s resurgence didn’t stop there. Right behind Time Flies is their seminal 1995 album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, which will see a deluxe reissue this October. Oasis fever is in full effect: Definitely Maybe has rocketed 22 places to land at No. 4, while The Masterplan and Be Here Now also re-entered the top 100.

The reunion tour’s ripple effect even reached the singles chart. The B-side Acquiesce—a cult fan favorite—entered at No. 17, followed closely by Don’t Look Back in Anger and Live Forever at 18 and 19 respectively. With its theme of mutual support, Acquiesce has become an emotional anthem for fans experiencing the reunion.

- Advertisement -

In Italy, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? reentered the charts at No. 82, the sole sign of Oasis’s comeback there. Meanwhile, no albums have yet cracked the Billboard 200 in the U.S.—but with North American tour dates launching August 24 in Toronto, that may change fast.

After electrifying Cardiff and Manchester with four sold-out shows, Oasis will continue their UK and Ireland run before heading stateside. The Gallagher brothers’ return has ignited both nostalgia and a fresh wave of appreciation. This isn’t just a comeback—it’s a full-on Oasis revival.