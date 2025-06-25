Oasis Reunion: Peggy Gallagher Reveals She Convinced Liam and Noel

After years of speculation and silence, Oasis are finally reuniting—and according to a new interview, the driving force behind it is none other than Peggy Gallagher, mother of Liam and Noel.

Speaking to the Irish Mail on Sunday, 82-year-old Peggy confirmed: “I encouraged them to do the reunion. But it was going to happen eventually, wasn’t it?” Her candid admission confirms long-standing rumors that she played a pivotal role behind the scenes, urging the famously feuding brothers to bury the hatchet.

“I’m happy,” she added. “No one wants to see their children arguing forever. But obviously, it was their choice in the end. You can’t make them do anything they don’t want to do.”

Peggy has long advocated for reconciliation, often calling on her sons to move on from the past. “Someone had to say it—‘move forward’—so I did. And I told them, I need to take care of myself now.”

With the Oasis reunion tour officially on the horizon, Peggy is excited to see Liam and Noel share the stage again. But she admits the emotional weight of it all is intense: “I’ll be glad when it’s over—it’s too stressful.”

This marks the first time Peggy has publicly confirmed her role in initiating the reunion. For fans, it’s the ultimate twist in the Oasis saga—a mother’s love bringing one of the greatest bands of all time back together.