The Prodigy Announce Explosive 2026 UK & Ireland Arena Tour with Carl Cox

Electronic juggernauts The Prodigy are storming back onto the live stage in 2026 with a high-octane UK and Ireland arena tour, joined by the legendary Carl Cox as a very special guest.

The 10-date tour kicks off April 15, 2026, at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, before hitting Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leeds, London’s O2 Arena, Belfast, and wrapping up in Dublin. Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 27 at 9am via theprodigy.com.

In a statement, the band declared: “The World Heavyweight Champions re-unite for a tour of straight-up ruckus.” The Prodigy are set to perform tracks from across their seven UK No. 1 albums, promising an intense, career-spanning set that blends their raw punk energy with thunderous beats.

Adding fuel to the fire, Carl Cox will open each night with a genre-busting two-hour vinyl set, returning to his iconic three-deck setup—a dream pairing for fans of electronic and rave culture alike.

The tour marks The Prodigy’s most extensive live run since the untimely passing of frontman Keith Flint in 2019. Remaining members Liam Howlett and Maxim have reignited the group’s explosive stage presence, and this new tour is expected to be a celebration of legacy, resistance, and sheer sonic force.

Whether you’re a day-one fan or a new raver, this tour promises a full-scale audio assault. Prepare for breakbeats, firepower, and unrelenting energy—this is The Prodigy live in 2026.