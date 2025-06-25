Doechii & Tyler, the Creator Debut Pharrell-Produced Track “Get Right” at Louis Vuitton Show

A new summer anthem may have just arrived — and it’s straight off the runway. During Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Paris on June 24, Doechii and Tyler, the Creator premiered their brand-new Pharrell-produced track “Get Right.”

The track debuted as models walked down the catwalk at Place Georges-Pompidou, with Doechii’s vocals dominating the first two minutes before Tyler closed the song with his signature flair. The upbeat, dance-heavy sound has fans already calling it a contender for Song of the Summer 2025.

“Get Right” marks the duo’s second collaboration, following “Balloon” from Tyler’s 2024 Billboard 200-topping album Chromakopia. That track reached No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was performed live by the pair at Camp Flog Gnaw and during Tyler’s L.A. show earlier this year.

Pharrell, who is also men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton, produced the song. He previously worked with Doechii on her custom 2025 Met Gala look, inspired by Slaves to Fashion by Monica L. Miller. That same theme defined this year’s Costume Institute benefit, where Doechii was a host committee member and Pharrell served as co-chair alongside A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo.

In an interview with Nardwuar, Tyler praised Doechii: “Genius, love her. That girl’s an alien.” He first discovered her through YouTube, citing her early songs like “Catfish” and “Nissan Altima” as standouts.

Also featured at the Louis Vuitton show was Clipse’s “So Be It Pt. II,” another Pharrell production. A star-studded front row included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Future, and BTS’ J-Hope. In a memorable moment, Pharrell gifted Beyoncé a just-unveiled runway bag.

As Tyler continues his global run for Chromakopia and Doechii preps her next chapter following her Grammy-winning Alligator Bites Never Heal, fans are hoping “Get Right” drops soon. For now, catch a snippet at the 14:20 mark of the show replay — and prepare to add it to your playlist.

Listen to a snippet of “Get Right” below during the 14:20-minute